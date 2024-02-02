Keerti Nagpure Discusses Her Evolving Role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

There's a shift in the air on the set of the popular romantic drama, 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. Actress Keerti Nagpure, who plays the character of Tulsi, shares her insights and excitement about her character's evolution. Originally conceived as a virtuous figure, Tulsi has now taken on a more sinister role, marking a significant transformation in the narrative. This change presents Keerti with a new challenge, one she embraces with palpable enthusiasm.

Unveiling a Darker Side

Keerti's character, Tulsi, has been a fixture in the lives of the central characters Mohan, Radha, and Damini. However, recent plot developments have led to the revelation that Kadambari was responsible for Tulsi's death seven years prior. This twist in the tale has revealed a greyer, more complex side to Tulsi.

Return from the Beyond

Intriguingly, the audience is set to see Tulsi return in a human form, after previously appearing as a ghost. This adds a new layer of complexity and chaos to the story. The return of Tulsi is expected to disrupt the status quo, especially for Radha and Mohan, instigating a new wave of drama in Vrindavan.

A New Challenge for Keerti

Keerti is visibly excited about the evolution of her character. From a positive role to now a negative one, Keerti expresses her eagerness to explore and master this new journey. As Tulsi's character deepens, viewers are left in suspense about the fate of Radha and Mohan, and the upcoming plot twists are sure to captivate the audience.