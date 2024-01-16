Keen Company Announces Full Cast for 'Glory Days' Benefit Concert

Keen Company, an off-Broadway theater group recognized for its commendable work, has unveiled the full cast for its anticipated benefit concert of the musical 'Glory Days'. The event is set to showcase a galaxy of stars including Jordan Dobson, George Salazar, Derek Klena, and Colton Ryan. The concert, under the expert direction of Jonathan Silverstein and with musical arrangements by Van Hughes, has been scheduled for February 12 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space.

'Glory Days': A Musical with a Unique Legacy

'Glory Days', crafted with music and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and a book by James Gardiner, originally made its Broadway debut in 2008 but ended its run after just one performance. Despite the premature closure, the show has gained international recognition and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. The narrative delves into the lives of four high school friends who reunite at their old haunt a year after graduation, only to discover that their paths have radically diverged.

A Concert for a Cause

The benefit concert, brought to life under the music direction of Lily Ling, aims to support Keen Company's 24th season. Proceeds from the concert will be used to fund the off-Broadway premiere of Kia Corthron's 'Fish', a new musical by Adam Gwon, provide resources for mid-career writers, and offer free theater mentorship for New York City students. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting the arts.

Tickets and More

With ticket prices starting from just $25, the concert aims to make art and culture accessible to all. The event stands as a testament to Keen Company's dedication to championing small-scale intimate musicals that leave a large emotional impact. This benefit concert, combining stellar performances and a noble cause, promises to be an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts.