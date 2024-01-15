en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ke Huy Quan Honors Harrison Ford at Critics Choice Awards 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Ke Huy Quan Honors Harrison Ford at Critics Choice Awards 2024

At the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards 2024, silver screen veteran Harrison Ford was lauded with the prestigious Career Achievement Award. The star-studded night witnessed a heartwarming interaction between Ford and his former co-star Ke Huy Quan, a testament to their enduring bond shaped on the sets of ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ back in 1984.

A Night to Remember: Ford’s Career Achievement Honor

As Ford received his Career Achievement honor, the air was filled with palpable respect and admiration. His acceptance speech was a poignant reflection on his illustrious career, acknowledging the influx of talented young people in Hollywood and expressing gratitude towards his wife, Calista Flockhart. The humility and emotion resonating in Ford’s words touched the hearts of many, further solidifying his stature as a beloved figure in the industry.

Ke Huy Quan’s Tribute to Harrison Ford

Shortly after Ford’s recognition, Ke Huy Quan, known for his recent role in ‘Loki’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ took to the stage to present the award for best actress in a drama series. Seizing this moment, Quan congratulated Ford, expressing his joy over his former co-star’s achievement. The shared history between the two actors, dating back to their collaboration on ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ lent weight to Quan’s words, making the moment all the more special.

From the Archives: A Bond Beyond Films

The camaraderie between Quan and Ford is well-documented. A viral image of a young Quan being hugged by Ford on the set of ‘Temple of Doom’ had set the tone for their relationship. The two had another memorable moment when they embraced at the 2023 Oscars, where Quan’s film had won the best picture. The Los Angeles premiere of Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ witnessed them sharing a cheerful photo op, further cementing their bond. In an interview, Ford spoke fondly of Quan’s success, emphasizing that Quan’s achievements were his own and expressing deep admiration for him.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

