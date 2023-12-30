en English
Arts & Entertainment

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 am EST
KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

Estrada, the former Pinoy Big Brother contestant and Idol Philippines star, has revealed his plans to captivate his fanbase with a probable album release and fan events in 2024. Currently featuring in the popular afternoon teleserye Pira-Pirasong Paraiso, Estrada’s intentions to connect with his fanbase through music have come to light.

Music Aspirations Amidst Acting Commitments

While his acting commitments keep him busy, KD Estrada has hinted at his musical aspirations for the coming year. The multi-talented artist expressed his desire to venture deeper into the music scene and connect with his fanbase on a different level. With the possibility of an album release and fan conventions in 2024, Estrada seems poised to make a significant impression on the music industry.

Beyond Professional Boundaries: A Deepening Bond

As the fans eagerly wait for new music, another aspect of Estrada’s life that has been drawing attention is his relationship with co-star and music collaborator, Alexa Ilacad. The two, who met during their stint on Pinoy Big Brother in 2021, have developed a close and deepening bond, extending beyond their professional interaction.

Unconfirmed Romantic Relationship Amidst Mutual Admiration

While the duo has not officially confirmed a romantic relationship, their mutual admiration and affection are apparent. The pair, who have become real-life confidants, have not shied away from expressing their fondness for each other. This openness about their special bond has only increased the curiosity of fans and media alike.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Estrada not only unveiled his music plans but also opened up about his relationship with Ilacad and his busy acting schedule. Whether or not there is a romantic dimension to their relationship remains a mystery, but their professional and personal camaraderie is evident and heartwarming to witness.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

