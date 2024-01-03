en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kazkaz Emerges From The Shadows: A Journey From Ghost Producer to Indie Artistry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Kazkaz Emerges From The Shadows: A Journey From Ghost Producer to Indie Artistry

Indie musician Kazkaz has unearthed a fresh niche in the music world with his debut album ‘Exordium’. Formerly known as Vivek Leo, Kazkaz has made a bold and transformative journey from being a ghost producer in the Malayalam film industry to a solo artist, resonating his unique voice through his music.

Embracing a New Dawn with ‘Sun’

Bearing the essence of electropop, his music is a blend of profound personal experiences and societal realities. His first single, ‘Sun’, is a testament to this personal-realities blend. The song has been hailed for its inspiring narrative, encouraging listeners to embrace life and pursue their dreams, regardless of societal pressures.

‘Exordium’: A Journey of Twelve Musical Narratives

‘Exordium’ unfolds a journey of twelve songs, each a different story, yet seamlessly interwoven in theme and spirit. The album’s foundation lies in Kazkaz’s belief in the importance of experimentation in music creation. Each song is a unique exploration of sound, mood, and message, reflecting his ambition to push the boundaries of musical expression.

The Challenges of Indie Artistry in India

Yet, Kazkaz’s journey has not been without challenges. His previous experience as a ghost producer in the Malayalam film industry was marked by inadequate compensation and a lack of recognition for his work. This experience, coupled with the obstacles indie artists face in India – such as reaching audiences and securing support from investors and record labels – prompted him to forge his own path in the music industry.

Despite these challenges, Kazkaz has found inspiration in artists like Linkin Park, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Monolink, and Ben Bohmer. Their influence is evident in his music, subtly woven into his unique sound and style.

With ‘Exordium’, Kazkaz has emerged as a beacon for indie musicians in India, demonstrating that challenges can be overcome and that artistic creativity can and should be pursued relentlessly.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

