Kazakhstan's Dara Foundation Champions Mobile Filmmaking

In a significant boost for the creative industries in Kazakhstan, the Dara Foundation of the Presidential Initiatives has taken a pioneering step. The foundation is actively pushing the boundaries of conventional film-making by promoting mobile filmmaking in the Central Asian nation. Recently, a select group of young professionals, winners of a national mobilography festival in Kazakhstan, were sent to the New York Film Academy (NYFA) in Los Angeles for an intensive week-long training. The competition saw a staggering response with over 7,000 applications pouring in, underlining the burgeoning interest in mobile filmmaking.

A Mission to Empower Young Kazakh Creatives

The initiative spearheaded by the Dara Foundation is not merely about teaching the technicalities of mobile filmmaking. At its heart, it is about empowering Kazakh youth, fostering their creative talents, and providing them with avenues for self-realization. Assel Shildebayeva, the head of the foundation, expressed immense satisfaction with the project's progression, emphasizing its commitment to popularizing creative professions and supporting emerging talents.

Mobile Filmmaking: A New Frontier

The potential of mobile filmmaking is no longer a secret. Several notable directors have already recognized the power of this new medium, with mobile-shot films winning accolades at prestigious festivals. Shildebayeva believes that young Kazakhs are well-positioned to make their mark in this domain. The training at NYFA provided these future filmmakers with a solid foundation, covering directing basics, the intricacies of manual camera work, and the various stages of film shooting and editing.

Government Support and Future Prospects

The Kazakh government’s backing of these initiatives is a testament to its commitment to promoting creative industries as a significant component of the country's economic development. This support goes hand in hand with the praise showered on the Kazakh participants by the NYFA's Dean, Dan Mackler, who was visibly impressed by their passion and creativity. The next challenge for these fledgling professionals is to take the knowledge and skills acquired at NYFA and disseminate them within their communities back home in Kazakhstan. This initiative is not just about fostering individual talents, it's also about nurturing a thriving mobile filmmaking culture in Kazakhstan.