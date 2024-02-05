Kay Killa: A Rising Star Balancing Beats and Books

At the tender age of 16, Kay Killa, a student at Iowa City Liberty High School, recently took to the stage of the Englert Theatre, marking her first non-school-related live performance. Born McKayla Bryant, this young talent battled nerves and rehearsed her deeply personal hip-hop verses with her cousin Averti and friend Benzo, before confidently taking the spotlight.

Rooted in Legacy, Rising in Confidence

For Bryant, the stage name 'Kay Killa' is not just a moniker, but a tribute to her late uncles. They were rappers in their own time, and their musical legacy deeply inspires Bryant. Despite the emotional setback from their untimely passing, she found solace and strength in music. With the unwavering support of her family, Bryant picked up the mic and continued her journey in music, promising to keep their legacy alive.

Striking the Balance: Music, Sports, and Academics

While her passion for music is evident, Bryant is no one-trick pony. She actively participates in cheerleading, plays basketball, holds a part-time job, and maintains a stellar academic record. Her dreams extend beyond the stage and the recording booth, aiming to conquer the courtroom as a lawyer. Stanford or UCLA are her preferred destinations for higher education, indicating a tenacious spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than the best.

A Voice for the Unheard

Bryant, a natural storyteller, penned her first song, 'Kids like Me,' as a freshman. The song resonates with her experience of growing up Black in a predominantly white area. Her performance at the Englert Theatre, where she skillfully delivered her biographical verses with a newfound confidence, marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. It serves as a testament to her determination to succeed in both her musical and legal ambitions, while also giving voice to stories that often go unheard.