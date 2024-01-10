en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led ‘Echo’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led ‘Echo’

Canadian Kanien’kehá:ka actor Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is set to redefine the superhero genre with her lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Echo’, a spin-off from Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’. Diving into the uncharted territory of Indigenous-led narratives in mainstream television, ‘Echo’ is a breakthrough project that is anticipated to reshape the portrayal of Indigenous superheros.

Breaking Barriers with ‘Echo’

With Jacobs at the helm, ‘Echo’ is the first Marvel series to focus on an Indigenous character, marking a significant milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Jacobs stars as Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, a deaf superhero with the unique ability to mimic her opponent’s movements flawlessly. The series is expected to delve deeper into Echo’s backstory, illuminating her Native American heritage and community ties.

Indigenous Representation: In Front and Behind the Camera

Jacobs, known for her advocacy for Indigenous representation in media, accentuates the importance of Indigenous voices in the writers’ room. The series is notable for its commitment to Indigenous representation not only onscreen but also behind the camera. ‘Echo’ is more than just a TV show; it symbolizes the power of diverse storytelling and the significance of authentic representation in shaping narratives.

Challenging the Norms: Two Indigenous Heroes

Amidst the excitement, Jacobs also addressed viral comments questioning the necessity for two Native American heroes in the MCU. Emphasizing the distinctiveness of their stories and the importance of showcasing diverse perspectives, she underscores the value of having multiple Indigenous characters. ‘Echo’ stands as a testament to the power of narrative diversity in the MCU, challenging the norms and setting the stage for more inclusive storytelling in the superhero genre.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

