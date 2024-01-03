en English
Arts & Entertainment

Katt Williams Sparks Controversy with Accusations Against Fellow Comedians

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
In a surprise turn of events, renowned comedian Katt Williams has stirred up the comedy industry with a series of allegations against his fellow comedians. Williams, known for his unfiltered and often controversial style, has publicly criticized several of his peers, including Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey, among others.

A Controversial Stance on Casting

Williams sparked the controversy by challenging Smiley’s claim that their roles in the movie ‘Next Friday’ were initially swapped. He firmly stated that he was always intended to portray ‘Money Mike.’ Williams went on to claim that he rewrote the character to avoid depicting an on-screen rape with Terry Crews’ character ‘Damon.’ The comedian’s determination to control his on-screen image is so strong that he included a clause in his contracts restricting Smiley’s participation in films alongside him, unless Smiley appears in a dress. This clause was in effect in the 2008 film ‘First Sunday,’ where Smiley portrayed ‘Bernice Jenkins.’

Accusations of Joke Theft

Williams’ critique didn’t stop there. He also accused Cedric the Entertainer of stealing jokes and lacking talent, a sharp barb given that ‘Entertainer’ is part of Cedric’s professional name. Williams also suggested that Cedric’s stand-up specials have low viewership on streaming platforms like Netflix or Tubi. He even went as far as accusing Steve Harvey of plagiarizing the sitcom concept from ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ for ‘The Steve Harvey Show.’ Both shows involve comedians playing high school teachers, but ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ premiered four years earlier.

Allegations of Career Sabotage

Williams’ public airing of grievances also implicated comedians Earthquake and Faizon Love. He accused them of conspiring to undermine his career, although he did not provide specific details to substantiate his claim. Despite the controversy surrounding his public statements, Williams is preparing for his ‘Dark Matter’ tour. There is speculation that he may use the platform to continue expressing his grievances against his comedy colleagues.

While Williams’ accusations have sent shockwaves through the comedy industry, it remains to be seen what effect, if any, they will have on the careers of the accused comedians or on Williams himself.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

