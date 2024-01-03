Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano to Return to Airwaves on 95.9 KISS FM

Two radio icons, Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano, are making a comeback after their departure from WIXX’s Murphy in the Morning show, following the retirement of their co-host, Jim Murphy. Their anticipated return is to 95.9 KISS FM, joining Otis Day, another renowned radio personality. However, the duo’s return to the airwaves is pending the resolution of a non-compete clause.

A New Morning Show Line-Up

Woodward Community Media recently announced that Schurk and Vitrano would be joining Otis Day on the 95.9 KISS FM morning show. The trio, who have a shared history of working together, are confident in their on-air chemistry and are eager to engage with their loyal listeners once more.

Waiting for the Non-Compete Clause to End

Though Schurk and Vitrano’s return is highly anticipated, they are currently bound by a non-compete clause. This legal constraint must either be resolved or expire before Schurk and Vitrano can start their new roles at KISS FM. The specifics of their non-compete clause have not been disclosed.

Significant Shift in Northeast Wisconsin’s Radio Landscape

The addition of Schurk and Vitrano to 95.9 KISS FM represents a significant shift in Northeast Wisconsin’s radio landscape. Both Schurk and Vitrano bring invaluable experience and a strong connection with their audience, and their return is expected to change the dynamics of morning radio consumption in the region.

In summary, Northeast Wisconsin radio is poised for an exciting shake-up as Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano prepare to join Otis Day on 95.9 KISS FM. While their return is delayed by a non-compete clause, the radio world, along with their listener base, eagerly waits for their comeback.