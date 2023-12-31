en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Pantomime

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:20 pm EST
Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Pantomime

British media personality and former glamour model, Katie Price, is basking in the spotlight following her applauded performance in the pantomime production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’. As the Wicked Fairy Carabosse, Price has breathed a fresh charm into a character typically steeped in villainy, earning the label of ‘brilliant’ from both audiences and critics.

Price’s Pantomime Performance

Price has taken the stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, portraying a character that has long been a staple of the classic fairy tale. The role has reportedly netted her £60,000, but it’s the audience’s reactions and reviews that have proven the most valuable. While some have critiqued her acting and dancing skills, many have praised her unique energy and charisma. Price herself has been candid about the challenges of learning her lines and the grueling schedule, but remains unabashedly enthusiastic about her time on stage.

Resilience in the Face of Criticism

Despite some backlash and viral TikTok videos poking fun at her performance, Price remains undeterred. She has defended her commitment to the role, insisting that she has thoroughly enjoyed her time on stage. This resilience showcases her strength as a performer, proving that she is not easily swayed by criticism and is dedicated to delivering a memorable performance.

A Positive Step in Price’s Career

Price’s involvement in the pantomime production is seen as a positive step in her career, highlighting her versatility as an entertainer. The popularity of pantomime, a type of musical comedy designed for family entertainment, has likely helped draw in new audiences and fans of Price’s previous work. As she prepares to continue in the pantomime spirit with an appearance in an adult version of Dick Whittington next month, it is clear that Price’s theatrical journey is far from over.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, Voice of Mama Coco, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with 'Ghostrunner' Giveaway

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

By BNN Correspondents

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024 ...
@Business · 9 mins
Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry

By Salman Khan

The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry
Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade

By BNN Correspondents

Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade
Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year’s Eve Movie Guide

By BNN Correspondents

Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year's Eve Movie Guide
2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming – Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming - Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
3 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
4 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
7 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
7 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
8 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
9 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
9 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
10 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
11 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
27 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
28 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app