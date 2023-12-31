Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Pantomime

British media personality and former glamour model, Katie Price, is basking in the spotlight following her applauded performance in the pantomime production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’. As the Wicked Fairy Carabosse, Price has breathed a fresh charm into a character typically steeped in villainy, earning the label of ‘brilliant’ from both audiences and critics.

Price’s Pantomime Performance

Price has taken the stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, portraying a character that has long been a staple of the classic fairy tale. The role has reportedly netted her £60,000, but it’s the audience’s reactions and reviews that have proven the most valuable. While some have critiqued her acting and dancing skills, many have praised her unique energy and charisma. Price herself has been candid about the challenges of learning her lines and the grueling schedule, but remains unabashedly enthusiastic about her time on stage.

Resilience in the Face of Criticism

Despite some backlash and viral TikTok videos poking fun at her performance, Price remains undeterred. She has defended her commitment to the role, insisting that she has thoroughly enjoyed her time on stage. This resilience showcases her strength as a performer, proving that she is not easily swayed by criticism and is dedicated to delivering a memorable performance.

A Positive Step in Price’s Career

Price’s involvement in the pantomime production is seen as a positive step in her career, highlighting her versatility as an entertainer. The popularity of pantomime, a type of musical comedy designed for family entertainment, has likely helped draw in new audiences and fans of Price’s previous work. As she prepares to continue in the pantomime spirit with an appearance in an adult version of Dick Whittington next month, it is clear that Price’s theatrical journey is far from over.