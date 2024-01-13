Katie Price Brings Glamour to Clacton with Makeup Masterclass

Celebrity Katie Price, renowned for her multifaceted career as an author, television personality, and model, made a memorable visit to Clacton on January 7, adding a dash of glamour to the seaside town. Price was in town to host a makeup masterclass at the local beauty salon, N-Tyce Nails. The event, a resounding success, featured two sold-out sessions in which Price and her skilled makeup artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, shared beauty tips and tricks with 80 eager attendees.

Katie Price’s Masterclass: A Roaring Success

The masterclass, a first-of-its-kind event for N-Tyce Nails, was spearheaded by its owner Laura Lewis, a professed fan of Price. Lewis lauded the event as ‘amazing and surreal’, highlighting Katie Price’s down-to-earth nature and her genuine engagement with the audience. The attendees, who were treated to a unique learning experience, echoed Lewis’s sentiments, commending Price’s easy-going demeanor and willingness to share her beauty secrets.

A Taste of Greek Cuisine

Following the successful beauty event, Price, along with her team, including her personal assistant Jeyda Yilmaz, were treated to a complimentary meal at My Big Fat Greek Taverna. The popular family-owned restaurant, located within a stone’s throw of Clacton Pavilion and Pier, offers a tantalizing variety of Greek dishes. The staff at the taverna, who had attended the masterclass earlier, were elated to host Price. They found her to be approachable and relaxed, adding to the positive vibes of the evening.

Boost for Clacton

Price’s visit and her expressed interest in hosting another event in the area, have been perceived as a positive promotion for Clacton, particularly during the off-peak seasons. The successful event, coupled with Price’s glowing endorsement of the local restaurant, could potentially spark increased visitor interest in the area, boosting local businesses and the town’s economy.