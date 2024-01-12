Katie Burrell’s ‘Weak Layers’: A Fresh Take on Ski Town Life
Canadian actor, writer, and director, Katie Burrell, has returned to her roots in ski culture to produce a feature film, Weak Layers. The film reflects Burrell’s personal experiences, making it a semi-autobiographical glimpse into the lifestyle of ski town communities. Burrell, who grew up skiing on Vancouver Island and worked as a ski instructor, has used her journey as a blueprint for the film’s narrative.
A Modern Ski Comedy with a Twist
Weak Layers follows the story of Cleo Brown, a ski-town local and aspiring adventure filmmaker in her early 30s. After an eviction, Cleo and her roommates find themselves in a predicament, leading them to enter a ski documentary contest with a significant cash prize. As a result, the audience is treated to a series of comedic scenarios. The film aims to recapture the spirit of classic ski comedies like the 1984 film Hot Dog…The Movie, but with a contemporary and female-centric perspective.
Breaking Barriers and Building Communities
Shot in Lake Tahoe and Palisades, Tahoe, Weak Layers plunges into the male-dominated ski culture. It challenges the status quo while highlighting the importance and strength of community in ski towns. The film combines epic skiing footage with dialogue and a plot, drawing inspiration from action documentaries and scripted features. With legendary ski videographers and cinematographers on the crew, the movie presents top-notch ski action.
Screening at the Aspen Film ISIS Theatre
The film is set to be screened at the Aspen Film ISIS Theatre, followed by a Q+A session with Burrell. The central theme of the film celebrates the joy of mountain life, self-acceptance, and the value of local communities over material comparisons. The title ‘Weak Layers’ is a reference to avalanche science, symbolizing the collapsing and fracturing of snow layers in an avalanche, and by extension, the challenges and triumphs of life.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments