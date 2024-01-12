Katie Burrell’s ‘Weak Layers’: A Fresh Take on Ski Town Life

Canadian actor, writer, and director, Katie Burrell, has returned to her roots in ski culture to produce a feature film, Weak Layers. The film reflects Burrell’s personal experiences, making it a semi-autobiographical glimpse into the lifestyle of ski town communities. Burrell, who grew up skiing on Vancouver Island and worked as a ski instructor, has used her journey as a blueprint for the film’s narrative.

A Modern Ski Comedy with a Twist

Weak Layers follows the story of Cleo Brown, a ski-town local and aspiring adventure filmmaker in her early 30s. After an eviction, Cleo and her roommates find themselves in a predicament, leading them to enter a ski documentary contest with a significant cash prize. As a result, the audience is treated to a series of comedic scenarios. The film aims to recapture the spirit of classic ski comedies like the 1984 film Hot Dog…The Movie, but with a contemporary and female-centric perspective.

Breaking Barriers and Building Communities

Shot in Lake Tahoe and Palisades, Tahoe, Weak Layers plunges into the male-dominated ski culture. It challenges the status quo while highlighting the importance and strength of community in ski towns. The film combines epic skiing footage with dialogue and a plot, drawing inspiration from action documentaries and scripted features. With legendary ski videographers and cinematographers on the crew, the movie presents top-notch ski action.

Screening at the Aspen Film ISIS Theatre

The film is set to be screened at the Aspen Film ISIS Theatre, followed by a Q+A session with Burrell. The central theme of the film celebrates the joy of mountain life, self-acceptance, and the value of local communities over material comparisons. The title ‘Weak Layers’ is a reference to avalanche science, symbolizing the collapsing and fracturing of snow layers in an avalanche, and by extension, the challenges and triumphs of life.