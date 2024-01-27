Kathy Hilton's Surprise Appearance on RHOBH Season 13 Reunion: Drama and Reconciliation

In a surprising turn of events, Kathy Hilton, the illustrious Los Angeles socialite and well-known mother of Paris Hilton, will grace the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) with her presence. Hilton, who had not participated in the season, was present for the filming of the reunion episode held last Friday. The official Bravo account teased her appearance on Instagram the subsequent day, presenting Hilton in a stylish ensemble and hinting at potential drama with the caption 'PREPARE TO FEEL HUNKY DORY!'

A Viral Catchphrase and a Dramatic History

This cryptic caption is a nod to a viral line Hilton famously delivered in earlier seasons of the show. Drama is no stranger to Hilton's stint on the show, especially pertaining to her strained relationship with her sister Kyle Richards and co-star Lisa Rinna. The rift between the sisters came to a head during the Season 12 cast trip to Aspen, where a heated confrontation took place, leading to a period of estrangement between the siblings.

A Reconciliation in the Nick of Time

However, fortune seemed to favor the sisters as they accidentally crossed paths at a salon in Aspen just before their niece's wedding in June. This chance encounter led to a heartfelt reconciliation, an emotional moment that Hilton shared with Page Six. The reunion's seating chart placed Richards and Sutton Stracke on either side of host Andy Cohen, with the remaining cast members arranged accordingly.

Shadows of the Past

The relationship between Hilton and Richards was not always rocky. The drama escalated following Hilton's off-camera comments about ruining Richards during the Aspen trip. Despite Hilton's attempts to apologize on camera, the damage was done, and the sisters remained distant for a considerable period. Richards, a RHOBH regular since its inception in 2010, had also endured a strained relationship with their other sister, Kim Richards, who left the show after Season 5. However, Kim and Kyle have since mended their relationship and are now on amicable terms.