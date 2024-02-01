Kathryn Newton: Rising Star of the Film Industry

Stepping into the limelight with a series of acclaimed roles, Kathryn Newton is making waves in the film industry. Known for her exceptional performances in television series such as HBO's Big Little Lies and Netflix's The Society, Newton's career trajectory took a sharp turn upwards with her venture into the realm of film.

From Slasher Comedy to the MCU

Following the cancellation of The Society, Newton transitioned to the big screen, making her mark in the slasher comedy Freaky, directed by Christopher Landon. This was followed by her appearance in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime Video. Her breakthrough moment came when she was cast as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man's daughter, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). There are whispers of her role extending to a potential Young Avengers movie, indicating a promising trajectory within the MCU.

Newton's Recent Ventures

Newton's recent appearances include the promotion of her movie at Sundance with Susanna Fogel and Emilia Jones. However, it's her role in the new romantic comedy Lisa Frankenstein that's raising eyebrows. Written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, the film features Newton as Lisa, a character who falls in love with a reanimated corpse played by Cole Sprouse. Despite initial hesitation about tackling Cody's distinct dialogue, Newton embraced the challenge.

Upcoming Projects and Aspirations

Newton's upcoming projects include Radio Silence's horror film Abigail and a potential return to her role in Freaky for a crossover with Happy Death Day. She is also collaborating with producer Jason Blum on a mystery project. In a recent interview, Newton expressed her desire to return for a possible third season of Big Little Lies and pay tribute to the late director Jean-Marc Vallée. She also discussed her experience working with Zelda Williams and her attempts to incorporate her love of golf into Lisa Frankenstein.