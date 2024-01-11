Kathie Lee Gifford Thriving in Nashville Post ‘Today’ Show: An Update

In a recent segment of the ‘Today’ show, co-host Hoda Kotb updated fans on Kathie Lee Gifford’s life five years post her departure from the program. Currently residing in Nashville, Gifford, now 70, is reportedly ‘living her best life’, focusing on music writing and cherishing moments with her grandchildren. The discussion emerged during the ‘Faves and Finds’ segment of the show, where Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager introduced a song penned by Gifford titled ‘3 Little Words.’

Embracing New Beginnings

Kathie Lee Gifford left the fourth hour of the ‘Today’ show in April 2019, after co-hosting it with Kotb for over a decade, from 2008. The departure was driven by her aspirations to venture into creative projects, including writing, producing, and starring in films. As per Kotb’s update, Gifford seems to be relishing her new life in Nashville, immersing herself in music writing and indulging in quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Grandmotherhood and Music

Gifford, mother of two children, Cody and Cassidy, has entered the phase of grandmotherhood. Her children have kids of their own, and Gifford appears to be thoroughly enjoying this new chapter of her life. Apart from this, she is also engaging in writing music, a passion she has fostered since her departure from the ‘Today’ show. Her song ‘3 Little Words,’ performed by Louis York and featuring Tamia, is set to release on the coming Friday.

Post-Show Achievements

Since leaving the ‘Today’ show, Gifford has accomplished some of her creative goals. She wrote and starred in ‘Then Came You’ with Craig Ferguson in 2018 and a Hallmark Channel movie ‘A Godwink Christmas.’ She also wrote and directed ‘The God Who Sees,’ a short musical film that was released in 2019. These achievements stand testament to Gifford’s pursuit of her creative ambitions post the ‘Today’ show.