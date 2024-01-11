en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kathie Lee Gifford Thriving in Nashville Post ‘Today’ Show: An Update

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Kathie Lee Gifford Thriving in Nashville Post ‘Today’ Show: An Update

In a recent segment of the ‘Today’ show, co-host Hoda Kotb updated fans on Kathie Lee Gifford’s life five years post her departure from the program. Currently residing in Nashville, Gifford, now 70, is reportedly ‘living her best life’, focusing on music writing and cherishing moments with her grandchildren. The discussion emerged during the ‘Faves and Finds’ segment of the show, where Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager introduced a song penned by Gifford titled ‘3 Little Words.’

Embracing New Beginnings

Kathie Lee Gifford left the fourth hour of the ‘Today’ show in April 2019, after co-hosting it with Kotb for over a decade, from 2008. The departure was driven by her aspirations to venture into creative projects, including writing, producing, and starring in films. As per Kotb’s update, Gifford seems to be relishing her new life in Nashville, immersing herself in music writing and indulging in quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Grandmotherhood and Music

Gifford, mother of two children, Cody and Cassidy, has entered the phase of grandmotherhood. Her children have kids of their own, and Gifford appears to be thoroughly enjoying this new chapter of her life. Apart from this, she is also engaging in writing music, a passion she has fostered since her departure from the ‘Today’ show. Her song ‘3 Little Words,’ performed by Louis York and featuring Tamia, is set to release on the coming Friday.

Post-Show Achievements

Since leaving the ‘Today’ show, Gifford has accomplished some of her creative goals. She wrote and starred in ‘Then Came You’ with Craig Ferguson in 2018 and a Hallmark Channel movie ‘A Godwink Christmas.’ She also wrote and directed ‘The God Who Sees,’ a short musical film that was released in 2019. These achievements stand testament to Gifford’s pursuit of her creative ambitions post the ‘Today’ show.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
12 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: Anatomy of a Fall Makes a Clean Sweep
At the recently concluded 81st Golden Globe Awards, a series of films and remarkable achievements in the film industry were recognized. Among the notable honorees was the French director, Justine Triet’s courtroom drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, which clinched both Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories. Anatomy of a Fall: A French Cinematic
81st Golden Globe Awards: Anatomy of a Fall Makes a Clean Sweep
CES 2024: Intel Plans to Extend APO Technology to Older CPUs, Promising Enhanced Gaming Performance
22 mins ago
CES 2024: Intel Plans to Extend APO Technology to Older CPUs, Promising Enhanced Gaming Performance
'Good Grief': Daniel Levy's Poignant Directorial Debut on Netflix
22 mins ago
'Good Grief': Daniel Levy's Poignant Directorial Debut on Netflix
A Musical Pilgrimage: The Elvis Express Journey to Parkes Elvis Festival
13 mins ago
A Musical Pilgrimage: The Elvis Express Journey to Parkes Elvis Festival
Activision Unveils Call of Duty and The Boys Crossover Event
17 mins ago
Activision Unveils Call of Duty and The Boys Crossover Event
Hangzhou's West Lake Sets Stage for Enchanting Piano Performance
22 mins ago
Hangzhou's West Lake Sets Stage for Enchanting Piano Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
2 mins
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
4 mins
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
5 mins
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
6 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
8 mins
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
9 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
9 mins
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
11 mins
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
15 mins
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app