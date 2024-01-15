Katherine Ryan’s Candid Take on Personal Life and Comedy Industry’s Dark Side

Canadian comedian, Katherine Ryan, renowned for her acerbic wit and unflinching honesty, sat down with The Times to discuss her personal life and experiences within the comedy industry. The 40-year-old comedienne, who has been in a relationship with Bobby Kootstra since 2018, shared insights on everything from motherhood to her sex life, and her thoughts on the underbelly of the comedic world.

A Candid Conversation on Work-Life Balance

Among the many personal subjects discussed in the interview, Ryan revealed her unique approach to balancing her sex life with her partner, Bobby Kootstra. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, share two young children and Ryan has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship. She explained that she schedules sex twice a month, logging it as a precautionary measure against potential pregnancy. Despite the demands of her career and motherhood, Ryan expressed her immense joy in being a mother and the experience of pregnancy and childbirth.

Addressing the Elephant in the Comedy Room

Ryan also revisited her previous statements about the existence of sexual predators within the comedy industry. In an interview with Louis Theroux for the BBC in 2022, she hinted at the presence of a well-known male predator but declined to name the individual due to legal implications. Following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023, which accused comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse, some speculated that Brand might have been the individual Ryan referred to. Brand, however, has categorically denied all accusations, asserting that any sexual encounters were consensual.

Impact and Aftermath

The allegations against Brand had a significant impact, leading to the stripping of revenue from his ‘wellness’ YouTube channel, which boasted nearly 6.7 million subscribers. Ryan, when asked about her personal experiences in the comedic world, stated that she was never assaulted and believes people were always scared of her. She also clarified that her decision to speak out was not for personal vindication, but to expose the problematic culture prevalent in the comedy industry.

In the MeToo era, the conversation surrounding sexual misconduct and the power dynamics within the entertainment industry remains critical. The allegations against Brand, the subsequent fallout, and Ryan’s revelations underscore the need for responsible gatekeeping and societal changes to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all.