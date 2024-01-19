Katherine Min's Unfinished Novel 'The Fetishist' Completed by Daughter

One of the most poignant and vivid voices in contemporary literature, Katherine Min, took a hard pivot from fiction to nonfiction following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2014. She left behind an unfinished novel, 'The Fetishist', with no instructions for its completion. The silence surrounding the fate of the novel threw her daughter, Kayla Min Andrews, and partner, Greg Hershey, into a state of uncertainty.

Unearthing 'The Fetishist'

A few years after Min's death, Kayla stumbled upon the manuscript on her mother's laptop. The novel, brimming with life and infused with her mother's distinctive voice, struck a chord with Kayla. The narrative weaved a rich tapestry of characters grappling with themes of racial and sexual politics, desire, and mortality. The story, despite being unfinished, resonated with authenticity and truth, reflecting the shared experiences of mother and daughter.

A Labor of Love

Sally Kim, an editor at Penguin Random House, felt an immediate connection with Min's work. She took on the task of overseeing the completion of the novel, which, despite its vividness, had noticeable gaps. Kayla, armed with her intimate knowledge of her mother's voice and their shared literary bond, rose to the challenge and filled in key scenes. This included a poignant reunion between characters Alma and Daniel, rendered with both the delicacy and strength that Katherine Min was known for.

'The Fetishist': A Literary Testament

'The Fetishist', completed and published posthumously, stands as a testament to Katherine Min's literary prowess. More than that, it is a testament to the enduring bond between a mother and her daughter. Through her daughter's courage and the editor's dedication, Min's final novel was given the life she could not grant it. Although Min may have abandoned fiction in her final years, her unique voice and storytelling prowess continue to thrive in 'The Fetishist', a novel marked by its comedic tone and its unflinching exploration of life's complexities.