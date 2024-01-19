Katherine Heigl Revives '27 Dresses' Dance Scene, Igniting Nostalgia

Actress Katherine Heigl recently took us on a nostalgic trip as she recreated a cherished moment from her 2008 romantic comedy, '27 Dresses.' At a recent event, clad in a vibrant red strapless gown, Heigl was seen dancing to Elton John's 'Benny and the Jets,' a key song in the film where her character, Jane Nichols, shares an unforgettable dance with Kevin Doyle, played by James Marsden.

Reminiscing '27 Dresses'

The crowd at the event watched in awe as Heigl mirrored the movie scene where Jane and Kevin dance with abandon in a bar, eventually leading to its closing for the night. This mirrored Heigl's dance at the party, which drew everyone's attention. The moment was captured and highlighted by DJ Benjamin Walker, who shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram.

'27 Dresses' is a story that revolves around Jane, a character played by Heigl, who has been a bridesmaid in 27 weddings and is known for her collection of bridesmaid dresses. The film also delves into the relationship between Jane and Kevin. Initially, Kevin plans to write a story about Jane but eventually falls for her.

Heigl at the Emmys

Heigl was attending the Emmys for the first time since 2014, where she presented an award with her former 'Grey's Anatomy' castmates. During the Emmys, Heigl described the reunion with her previous co-stars as a nostalgic experience, revealing that she missed them and hadn't seen some in over a decade.

A Night to Remember

The '27 Dresses' moment occurred at the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys afterparty on January 15. The DJ, Benjamin Walker, who played the 'Bennie and the Jets,' noted that he knew it was the perfect song to end the night when he spotted Katherine Heigl on the dancefloor. This night was not only a reunion for Heigl but also a chance for her to relive one of the most memorable scenes of her career.