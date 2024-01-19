Katherine Heigl Rekindles '27 Dresses' Nostalgia at 2024 Emmys Afterparty

In a nostalgic nod to her role in the 2008 romantic comedy '27 Dresses,' actress Katherine Heigl brought a memorable scene back to life at a 2024 Emmys afterparty in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old actress, adorned in a stunning custom Reem Acra gown, danced alone to Elton John's 'Bennie and the Jets' - a song pivotal to the film's plot.

'27 Dresses' Revisited

The original scene saw Heigl's character, Jane, and James Marsden's character, Kevin, forge a bond over the iconic song. They sang along with incorrect lyrics in a bar, a carefree moment that culminated with a passionate kiss. The afterparty moment, captured on Instagram by the event's DJ, Benjamin Walker, evoked deep nostalgia for fans of the film.

Heigl's Emmys Appearance

Heigl's reprisal of the dance took place after her first Emmys appearance since 2014. The actress, known for her roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and '27 Dresses,' presented an award at the prestigious ceremony. Marsden, who was in attendance for his nomination for the series 'Jury Duty,' commented on the enduring popularity of '27 Dresses,' highlighting the rarity of romantic comedies in the current cinematic landscape.

Fan's Hope for Sequel

The romantic comedy, directed by Anne Fletcher, featured Heigl as a perpetual bridesmaid who eventually falls in love with a cynical journalist, played by Marsden. Heigl expressed interest in a sequel to '27 Dresses' during a 2019 Entertainment Weekly reunion shoot, although rights issues have complicated the matter. Regardless, Heigl's tribute at the Emmys afterparty was a testament to the film's enduring charm and its prominent place in rom-com history.