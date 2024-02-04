Kate Mulgrew's Emotional Recollection of Her Final Days on Star Trek: Voyager

In the cosmos of Star Trek: Voyager, Captain Kathryn Janeway, portrayed by actress Kate Mulgrew, has been a beacon of leadership and courage. Yet, her journey did not end with a grandiose finale but with a quiet and introspective culmination. As Mulgrew recently unveiled, the last days of filming the series' seventh and final season were marked by her solitary presence on set, tasked with shooting close-ups and pickups over five days.

The Last Principal Cast Member On Set

While the voyage of the starship Voyager spanned across seven years, it was Mulgrew who found herself as the last principal cast member on set. She shared her poignant memories, detailing an emotional moment when her Captain's chair began to be dismantled, symbolizing the end of her tenure on the show. It was not a grand farewell or collective celebration that marked the conclusion of the series but rather the quiet wrapping up of individual shoots, which contrasted sharply with the expected climactic ending.

A Solitary Experience

Mulgrew's last days on the set were tinged with solitude. Absent were the producers and the rest of the cast members, leaving her to embody Captain Janeway for one last time in an environment vastly different from the camaraderie that defined the show. Despite the anticlimactic nature of her final days on set, it was an experience that underscored the transformation of her character and the actress herself over the years.

The Enduring Bond

Amid the solitude, Mulgrew's experience was softened by the presence of Robert Picardo, who played the Doctor and was the only other cast member on set during her last day. When the Captain's chair began to be dismantled, Picardo offered support by sharing a hug and inviting Mulgrew for a drink, encapsulating the enduring friendship among the cast. Despite the absence of grand farewells, it was this quiet gesture that signified the close-knit bonds formed over the course of Star Trek: Voyager.