Arts & Entertainment

Kate Henshaw: Respect Vital Despite Davido’s Talents

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 6:48 pm EST
Kate Henshaw: Respect Vital Despite Davido’s Talents

In an enlightening exchange with media personality Chude Jideonwo, esteemed Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw disclosed a personal encounter with acclaimed musician David Adeleke, widely recognized as Davido. Henshaw confessed that while she admires Davido’s music, her personal sentiment towards him is less than favorable. The root of this sentiment lies in a past incident where Davido reportedly failed to greet Henshaw, an act she interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

Respect in the Spotlight

Henshaw, a stalwart of the Nollywood industry, emphasized the importance of respect, particularly when interacting with public figures. Recalling her encounter with Davido, she expressed disappointment at his failure to show basic courtesy. This incident left an indelible impression on Henshaw, shaping her current opinion of the internationally renowned musician.

Acknowledging the Artist

Despite her personal feelings towards Davido, Henshaw was quick to acknowledge the artist’s professional achievements. She lauded his musical talent and commended his relentless dedication to his craft. Henshaw also expressed her appreciation for Davido’s philanthropic endeavors, noting his significant contributions to society.

While Henshaw’s personal experience with Davido may have been less than ideal, she demonstrated a balanced perspective by acknowledging the positive aspects of his public persona. She praised his music, his work ethic, and his philanthropy, despite her personal reservations.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

