Kate Henshaw: Respect Vital Despite Davido’s Talents

In an enlightening exchange with media personality Chude Jideonwo, esteemed Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw disclosed a personal encounter with acclaimed musician David Adeleke, widely recognized as Davido. Henshaw confessed that while she admires Davido’s music, her personal sentiment towards him is less than favorable. The root of this sentiment lies in a past incident where Davido reportedly failed to greet Henshaw, an act she interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

Respect in the Spotlight

Henshaw, a stalwart of the Nollywood industry, emphasized the importance of respect, particularly when interacting with public figures. Recalling her encounter with Davido, she expressed disappointment at his failure to show basic courtesy. This incident left an indelible impression on Henshaw, shaping her current opinion of the internationally renowned musician.

Acknowledging the Artist

Despite her personal feelings towards Davido, Henshaw was quick to acknowledge the artist’s professional achievements. She lauded his musical talent and commended his relentless dedication to his craft. Henshaw also expressed her appreciation for Davido’s philanthropic endeavors, noting his significant contributions to society.

While Henshaw’s personal experience with Davido may have been less than ideal, she demonstrated a balanced perspective by acknowledging the positive aspects of his public persona. She praised his music, his work ethic, and his philanthropy, despite her personal reservations.