Kate Beckinsale Criticizes BAFTA Over Stepfather's Tribute Inclusion

Renowned actress Kate Beckinsale has publicly voiced her dissatisfaction with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) handling of tributes for her late stepfather, Roy Battersby. Beckinsale, who turned 50 this year, took to Instagram to air her grievances, stating that BAFTA could not guarantee the inclusion of Battersby in the 'in memoriam' tribute for the 2024 awards ceremony.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Achievements

Battersby, an esteemed figure in the film industry, passed away in early January 2024 at the age of 87. His illustrious career spanned several decades, during which he directed many acclaimed movies and TV shows, including Red Mercury and The Body. In 1996, Beckinsale had the honor of presenting Battersby with a BAFTA lifetime achievement award, a testament to his significant contributions to the industry.

BAFTA's Inadequate Acknowledgment

Advertisment

Despite Battersby's extensive work and previous recognition by BAFTA, the organization allegedly stated they could not guarantee his inclusion in the 'in memoriam' tribute. Beckinsale expressed her deep disappointment with BAFTA's response, lamenting the lack of acknowledgment for her stepfather's pivotal role in the film industry. She shared her grief over Battersby's passing and committed to honoring his legacy daily.

A Personal Battle

In the same Instagram post, Beckinsale disclosed another heart-wrenching revelation: her mother, Judy Loe, has been courageously battling stage four cancer for the past six years. Amid the sorrow of Battersby's passing and the ongoing struggle with her mother's illness, Beckinsale remains a strong advocate for recognizing the contributions of her stepfather to the film industry. Battersby's funeral has been planned in London, coinciding with the BAFTA awards scheduled for February 18 in the same city.