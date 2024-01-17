Kashmir's Traditional Willow Craft Faces Uncertain Future

Shalabugh, a picturesque village nestled in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is a realm where tradition weaves itself into the everyday life of its inhabitants. A major part of this tradition is the willow wicker craft, locally known as KeaniKeam. This craft, deeply rooted in the culture of the region, has been the lifeline for about 90 percent of the village's population for over half a century, supporting more than 6000 families.

Willow Craft: A Cultural Signature

Shalabugh, crowned a 'Model Village' in 2002, is celebrated for its exquisite willow baskets, which are sought after for their durability and traditional aesthetics. One of the hallmark products of this craft is the Kangri, a fire pot used during the harsh winters of Kashmir for warmth. The village, renowned for its craftsmanship, is the main producer of these items in the region. Artisans like Muhammad Ashraf and Ramzan Khan have spent their lives mastering this skill, carrying forward a legacy handed down through generations.

Challenges to the Traditional Craft

However, the willow wicker industry is caught in the throes of various challenges. A significant factor is the disinterest among the younger generation. Lured by the prospect of other employment opportunities, they are moving away from this traditional craft. This shift, coupled with the government's inertia in implementing supportive schemes for the artisans, has put the future of KeaniKeam in jeopardy.

Another major blow to the industry comes from outside its borders. The market is getting flooded with cheaper Chinese willow products and plastic alternatives. These products, despite their lack of traditional value and longevity, are gaining popularity due to their low cost, posing a serious threat to the survival of the Kashmiri willow craft.

The Need for Preservation and Support

Artisans like Ashraf and Khan voice their concerns over the dwindling income and the pile of unsold inventory. They emphasize the need for urgent intervention to preserve this craft, which, besides being a source of livelihood, is a symbol of Kashmir's rich cultural heritage. They also highlight the environmental benefits of their products as compared to their plastic counterparts. The call for support is not merely for the survival of a craft; it's for the survival of a tradition, a culture, and a way of life.