Kashmiri Poet Asif Safil to Represent His Language at National Symposium of Poets 2024

Renowned Kashmiri poet Asif Safil from Budgam has been selected to raise the flag of the Kashmiri language at the prestigious National Symposium of Poets 2024 organized by Akashvani. Scheduled to take place in Ranchi on January 5, this symposium is an annual event of distinction that brings together poets representing 22 different languages from across India, in the spirit of Republic Day celebrations.

Asif Safil: The Poet of Kashmir

Asif Safil, a gold medalist postgraduate in Kashmiri, is known for his poetic prowess in both Kashmiri and Urdu. His contribution to the Kashmiri language exceeds the confines of his hometown, Budgam, and has previously found recognition at the Kokrajhar Annual Literary Festival. The upcoming event in Ranchi will further amplify his voice and the richness of the Kashmiri language to a national audience.

National Symposium of Poets: A Melting Pot of Languages

The National Symposium of Poets is a testament to India’s linguistic diversity, offering a platform to poets from different languages to share their artistry. The symposium coincides with the Republic Day celebrations, underscoring the unity in diversity that defines the nation. The recordings from this esteemed event will be broadcast across India on the Akashvani Network in all regional languages at 10 pm on January 25, bringing the symphony of 22 languages into homes nationwide.

Extending the Reach: Hindi Translation of Safil’s Work

In a move to extend the reach of Safil’s poetry beyond the Kashmiri-speaking audience, Parvez Gulshan, another young poet hailing from Dooru Shahabad, will present a Hindi translation of Safil’s selected poem at the Ranchi event. This initiative underscores the event’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and the cross-pollination of ideas across different languages.