Karnataka Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Crafts Divine Masterpiece for Ram Temple

In a monumental event that has drawn the nation’s attention, Arun Yogiraj, an acclaimed sculptor from Karnataka, has been entrusted with the task of creating the pranpratishtha idol for the forthcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. His creation, an embodiment of divine reverence and artistic excellence, outshone the works of other contenders, promising to be the spiritual centerpiece of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Legacy Etched in Stone

The Yogiraj lineage boasts of a rich tradition in sculpting, and Arun Yogiraj stands as a testament to this legacy. His sculptures, scattered across the nation, narrate tales of his artistic prowess, earning him a slew of awards and accolades. His work, a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, now finds a prominent place in one of the most revered temples in India.

A Divine Ensemble Cast in Stone

Yogiraj’s latest masterpiece, a sculptural ensemble of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, is set to be the highlight of the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. The sculpture, carved from the ‘Krishna Shila’ or black stone found in Karkala, Karnataka, speaks volumes about the sculptor’s devotion and the rich cultural heritage of his home state.

An Event of National Importance

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is slated for January 22. It will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An invitation list studded with notable personalities and an expected audience of around 6,000 people underscore the event’s significance. This sacred event, broadcasted live, is not just a celebration of religious fervor but also a testament to the thriving artistic culture of Karnataka.