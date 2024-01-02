en English
Arts & Entertainment

Karin Stevens Dance’s ‘KSD & Kin’: A Stage for Dance, Community, and Collaboration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Karin Stevens Dance’s ‘KSD & Kin’: A Stage for Dance, Community, and Collaboration

Seattle-based Karin Stevens Dance (KSD), established in 2009, is set to present its first program featuring works choreographed by company dancers, titled ‘KSD & Kin.’ The event will take place on January 13-14 at NOD Theater, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history. The founder of KSD, Karin Stevens, infuses her choreography with deep connections to ecology and the human body, a reflection of her personal history, notably her parents losing their home in a landslide in the 1990s.

A Platform for New Works

‘KSD & Kin’ is more than just a dance performance; it’s a platform for new work in experimental dance and performance, breaking a four-year hiatus. The program includes premieres from KSD company members Sara Caplan and Anja Kellner-Rogers. They explore themes of community, individuality, and human challenges, delivering a profound narrative through movement and expression.

Nature, Music, and Poetry in Motion

Stevens’ own pieces, profoundly influenced by nature, music, and poetry, form a significant part of the program. The solo premiere ‘Remember River,’ inspired by Mary Oliver’s poem, and ‘Parts of the Whole,’ which premiered at the Seattle International Dance Festival, are among the highlights. These pieces showcase Stevens’ unique approach to dance, weaving natural elements and artistic influences into her choreography.

Aiming for Annual Collaborations

With a strong passion for live music, Stevens aims to make ‘KSD & Kin’ an annual event where local choreographers and musicians can collaborate on new works. For Stevens, this program symbolizes family and community, representing the growth and interconnectedness of the dance circle, reflecting a sense of togetherness and shared inspiration.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

