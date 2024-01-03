Karen ‘Lady Mac’ McIntosh Bruce Crowned St. Croix Calypso Monarch 2024

In an intense competition that set the stage alight at the Island Center for the Performing Arts on St. Croix, Karen ‘Lady Mac’ McIntosh Bruce was crowned the St. Croix Calypso Monarch for 2024. Competing against a talented lineup of eight other calypsonians, Lady Mac’s performances of ‘Lend A Hand’ and ‘Puppet Man’ resonated with the audience and judges, securing her the much-coveted title.

Exceptional Talent Takes the Stage

The finals of the Calypso Monarch competition were a testament to the exceptional talent that St. Croix harbors. Di’Jon ‘JonDi’ Baptiste, with his compositions ‘Ah Bust’ and ‘Drunk,’ earned the title of Most Improved Calypsonian. Other noteworthy competitors included Samuel ‘Mighty Pat’ Ferdinand, Hansill ‘Richie’ Buntin, and Emogene ‘Blakness’ Creese, who achieved the third, second, and first runner-up positions respectively.

The Night of Calypso

Guided by the humor and charisma of Daren ‘Bogle’ Stevens, the event was a spectacular showcase of calypso performances. The Calypso Monarch Finals were supported by a generous lineup of sponsors, including Ciga Promotions, Just Right Trucking, Senator Franklin Johnson, Devin Carrington, Legacy Tires, Sejah Farm, Patrick ‘De Soljah’ Farrell, DJ Poppy Pops, and the Virgin Islands Casino Control Commission.

A Triumph of Resilience and Dedication

Despite initial challenges, the Calypso Monarch Finals were a success, thanks to the resilience and dedication of the Calypso Monarch Committee. The event, initially scheduled for December 27, 2023, had been canceled due to a dispute between the Division of Festivals and the Calypsonians. The successful organization of the event celebrated not only the vibrant calypso culture of St. Croix but also the spirit of determination and passion that defined the committee’s efforts.