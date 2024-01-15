en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism

When Bollywood’s fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was photographed at the Mumbai airport this Sunday, her outfit immediately sparked a wave of criticism among social media users. Clad in a distressed knitted vest layered shirt, denim pants, accentuated with white sneakers, a sleek black handbag, and sunglasses, the actress was ready to jet off to an undisclosed destination. The ensemble, from prestigious fashion house Maison Margiela, carried a hefty price tag of 1,288 Euro (approximately Rs 1,17,045).

Criticism Over Kapoor Khan’s Distressed Fashion

Despite being known for her influential style and versatile acting, the holes in her shirt from the distressed design didn’t sit well with netizens. The incident underscores how intensely celebrities’ fashion choices are scrutinized, particularly in the age of social media, where public opinion is immediate and vocal.

Busy Schedule for the Bollywood Star

Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t just about high fashion and airport looks; she’s also one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She was reportedly heading to Chandigarh for the shoot of Aamir Khan’s anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, Kareena only auditioned for her role in the film at the insistence of her co-actor, Aamir Khan.

Other Projects and Star-Studded Sightings

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kapoor Khan is also lined up for films like Angrezi Medium and Takht, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The same day saw a flurry of other celebrities at the airport, attending the Godrej Bash in Jaisalmer. Names included Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Yash Birla, Avanti Birla, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Navigating the Innovative Save System in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Ubisoft has freshly launched an action-adventure platformer game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on January 18, 2024. The game, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, delivers an innovative save system that intricately intertwines with the gameplay experience, dictating a unique rhythm for players. Manual Saving and Wak-Wak Trees Players can manually save their progress by interacting
Navigating the Innovative Save System in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
4 mins ago
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
4 mins ago
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
3 mins ago
Ukrainian Singer MELOVIN Addresses Controversy Over Russian Language Use
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka
3 mins ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka
Hollyoaks 2024: Catastrophic Collision, Character Returns, and Continuation of Issue-Based Storylines
3 mins ago
Hollyoaks 2024: Catastrophic Collision, Character Returns, and Continuation of Issue-Based Storylines
Latest Headlines
World News
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
1 min
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
2 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
2 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
3 mins
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
3 mins
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
3 mins
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
4 mins
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
4 mins
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
4 mins
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app