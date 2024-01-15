Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism

When Bollywood’s fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was photographed at the Mumbai airport this Sunday, her outfit immediately sparked a wave of criticism among social media users. Clad in a distressed knitted vest layered shirt, denim pants, accentuated with white sneakers, a sleek black handbag, and sunglasses, the actress was ready to jet off to an undisclosed destination. The ensemble, from prestigious fashion house Maison Margiela, carried a hefty price tag of 1,288 Euro (approximately Rs 1,17,045).

Criticism Over Kapoor Khan’s Distressed Fashion

Despite being known for her influential style and versatile acting, the holes in her shirt from the distressed design didn’t sit well with netizens. The incident underscores how intensely celebrities’ fashion choices are scrutinized, particularly in the age of social media, where public opinion is immediate and vocal.

Busy Schedule for the Bollywood Star

Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t just about high fashion and airport looks; she’s also one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She was reportedly heading to Chandigarh for the shoot of Aamir Khan’s anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, Kareena only auditioned for her role in the film at the insistence of her co-actor, Aamir Khan.

Other Projects and Star-Studded Sightings

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kapoor Khan is also lined up for films like Angrezi Medium and Takht, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The same day saw a flurry of other celebrities at the airport, attending the Godrej Bash in Jaisalmer. Names included Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Yash Birla, Avanti Birla, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.