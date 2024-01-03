en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Role in The Buckingham Murders: A Powerful Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Role in The Buckingham Murders: A Powerful Performance

Bollywood’s star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to grace the screens with her latest venture, The Buckingham Murders. In a recent interview with Forbes India, Kareena opened up about her role in the film, describing it as one of her most impactful performances to date.

A Unique Blend of Cultures

Kareena, who is not only starring but also producing the film, expressed her deep fondness for the crime drama and thriller genres. She emphasized the film’s unique fusion of cultures and languages, comprising English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Kareena indicated the film’s unorthodox nature, stating it’s not a typical commercial movie and will have a limited release.

Previous and Upcoming Works

Kareena’s recent filmography includes the acclaimed Netflix murder mystery Jaane Jaan, where she shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also part of an upcoming project entitled The Crew, where she will be seen alongside co-stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Premiere at MAMI Film Festival

The Buckingham Murders saw its premiere on the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai, showcasing Kareena’s enduring prominence in the film industry. While the article also mentions Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, and his curiosity about the attention from paparazzi, it remains a small detail in the wider context of her professional news.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Prime Day Wraps Up with Notable Deals on Oversteel Diamond Gaming Chair and More

By Salman Khan

Sagar Parekh: From 'Anupamaa' to 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Wildcard Entry

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Triumphs, Records, and Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter fo ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter fo ...
heart comment 0
Idaho’s Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Idaho's Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69
Maniam Selven Illuminates Father’s Artistic Legacy in Recent Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Maniam Selven Illuminates Father's Artistic Legacy in Recent Exhibition
George Birge’s ‘Mind on You’: A Number One Single with a Remarkable Journey

By BNN Correspondents

George Birge's 'Mind on You': A Number One Single with a Remarkable Journey
Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics

By BNN Correspondents

Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
56 seconds
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
58 seconds
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
1 min
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
1 min
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
1 min
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
1 min
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
2 mins
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
2 mins
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
2 mins
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app