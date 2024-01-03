Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Role in The Buckingham Murders: A Powerful Performance

Bollywood’s star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to grace the screens with her latest venture, The Buckingham Murders. In a recent interview with Forbes India, Kareena opened up about her role in the film, describing it as one of her most impactful performances to date.

A Unique Blend of Cultures

Kareena, who is not only starring but also producing the film, expressed her deep fondness for the crime drama and thriller genres. She emphasized the film’s unique fusion of cultures and languages, comprising English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Kareena indicated the film’s unorthodox nature, stating it’s not a typical commercial movie and will have a limited release.

Previous and Upcoming Works

Kareena’s recent filmography includes the acclaimed Netflix murder mystery Jaane Jaan, where she shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also part of an upcoming project entitled The Crew, where she will be seen alongside co-stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Premiere at MAMI Film Festival

The Buckingham Murders saw its premiere on the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai, showcasing Kareena’s enduring prominence in the film industry. While the article also mentions Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, and his curiosity about the attention from paparazzi, it remains a small detail in the wider context of her professional news.