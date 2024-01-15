Karan Johar Sheds Light on Film Distribution and Profitability

In an enlightening exchange with The Week, distinguished Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar provided a deep dive into the financial dynamics and distribution intricacies of the contemporary entertainment industry. Johar’s insights, stemming from his vast experience and deep understanding of the industry, shed light on the evolving landscape of film distribution and the crucial role of meticulous budgeting in ensuring a film’s profitability.

The Rise of Digital Platforms

Johar highlighted the challenges posed by the rise of digital platforms, which have significantly impacted satellite recovery, once a key component of the film recovery model. The recovery model, which encompassed satellite, digital, music, and worldwide box office potential, has seen a dramatic shift with digital platforms now playing a pivotal role in a film’s financial success.

Quality is King

Emphasizing the importance of the film’s quality, Johar contended that no amount of marketing can salvage a poorly made film. Conversely, he suggested that the success of a well-crafted film is almost inevitable. This assertion underscores the critical role of storytelling and craftsmanship in the film industry, where content continues to be king.

Theatrical Releases vs. OTT Commissioned Projects

Johar delved into the profitability dynamics of theatrical releases versus OTT commissioned projects, suggesting that theatrical releases tend to offer greater profit and autonomy. While digital projects do offer a slice of the profits, one needs to produce multiple projects to make significant money. He also introduced the concept of the ‘drop-off rate’ as a key metric for gauging a film’s success on OTT platforms. This rate denotes the percentage of viewers who discontinue watching a film before it ends, thus providing a snapshot of the film’s engagement levels.

Film Genres and Audience Preferences

On the subject of film genres, Johar noted that crime and love stories are particularly popular on OTT platforms. However, grand, blockbuster productions continue to be best suited for the cinema screen, suggesting that different content formats and genres have found their unique niches in the diverse viewing platforms available today.