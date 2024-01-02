en English
Arts & Entertainment

Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Rani Mukerji rang in the New Year swathed in black, their pouting selfie capturing the festive spirit. The shot, shared on Johar’s Instagram Stories, was decorated with balloons of yellow, black, and silver, a vibrant nod to Alia Bhatt’s character from Johar’s 2023 release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The celebration was a starlit affair, with other Bollywood luminaries like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone also sharing their New Year festivities on social media.

Coming to Terms with Trolling

In a subsequent post, Johar turned the lens on his experiences with internet trolls, sharing his ‘only learning of 2023’ – a note emphasizing the inevitability of trolling and the importance of not letting it affect one’s mental peace. He urged his followers to ignore ‘useless things’ on social media platforms like Instagram, underscoring the futility of wasting time on digital negativity.

A History of Social Media Criticism

Johar’s clash with the trolls is not new. The filmmaker has faced a barrage of criticism on social media, often focusing on his personal life. In December, he countered a troll who insensitively suggested he find a daughter-in-law for his mother as a ‘timepass’. Taking strong exception to the suggestion, Johar asserted that a daughter-in-law is not merely a ‘time pass’ but an individual with her own rights, identity, and dignity.

More Than Just a Companion

Johar clarified that his mother co-parents his children, Yash and Roohi, and her life is fulfilled with the love they share. If he were to seek a partner, he stressed that it would be for his own emotional fulfilment, not to meet societal expectations or to provide companionship for someone else. In his narrative, Johar challenges the traditional mindsets and emphasizes the individuality and autonomy of women, while also calling for a healthier, more responsible use of social media.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

