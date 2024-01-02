en English
Arts & Entertainment

Karan Johar Hails ‘Animal’ as Game-changing Film of the Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Renowned Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar, has lauded Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cinematic creation ‘Animal’, calling it the standout film of the year at the Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023. Johar’s commendation comes on the back of the film’s powerful narrative, driven by bold conviction, and its ability to challenge the norms of mainstream cinema with unparalleled storytelling and potent sequences.

‘Animal’ – A Game Changer

Johar underscored that the success of ‘Animal’ symbolizes a transformative moment for the film industry. The film’s triumphant run at the box office, raking in over ₹500 crore domestically, attests to this. Johar highlighted his aspiration to bring the same level of conviction to his work. ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh, a character seeking retribution after a failed assassination attempt on his father.

Praising the Craft of Filmmaking

During his acknowledgement, Johar emphasized his admiration for Vanga’s unique approach to filmmaking. The director’s craft is evident in the film’s ability to break the conventions of storytelling, capturing the audience’s attention with its gripping narrative. Johar confessed to having watched the film twice, once from the perspective of a regular viewer and another as a filmmaker, studying its intricacies.

Embodying the Art of Storytelling

The film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among others, has been a commercial success, resonating with the audience and critics alike. The film’s artistic value and emotional resonance have been bolstered by Johar’s emotional testimony, affirming its place at the pinnacle of this year’s must-watch list.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

