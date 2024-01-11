en English
Arts & Entertainment

Karan Johar: From Filmmaker to Fashion Showstopper

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Karan Johar: From Filmmaker to Fashion Showstopper

On January 10th, the city of Mumbai bore witness to an unusual sight: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar strutting down the runway as the showstopper for designer Nandita Mahtani’s fashion show. Clad in black velvet pants, a matching shirt, and a printed blazer, Johar commanded the ramp with an air of confidence and style that left the audience in awe.

Star-Studded Extravaganza

The event, a veritable who’s who of Bollywood, was attended by luminaries such as Sunny Leone, Kubra Sait, Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, and Neelam Kothari. Each one added their own flare to the evening, but it was Johar’s swag and flamboyance that stole the show. His entrance, complemented by a pair of sunglasses, was a testament to his inimitable style.

Johar’s Return to the Director’s Chair

Besides making a striking appearance on the runway, Karan Johar has also made headlines recently for his return to the director’s chair after seven years. His upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii,’ is set to release in 2023, marking a much-anticipated comeback. In addition, he continues to host the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ now in its eighth season.

Johar Teams Up with Salman Khan

Another significant development in Johar’s career is his upcoming collaboration with Salman Khan. They are set to reunite in a full-length feature film titled ‘The Bull,’ 25 years after they last worked together. The film, which stars Salman Khan, is directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions. This project marks another milestone in Johar’s multifaceted career, reinforcing his pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Bollywood.

