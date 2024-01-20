Kanwar Dhillon to Take the Lead in New TV Show? An Inside Look

Popular television actor Kanwar Dhillon, renowned for his portrayal of Shiva Pandya in 'Pandya Store', appears to be readying himself for a new venture. Contrary to the circulating speculations of his participation in reality show Bigg Boss 17, Dhillon is reported to be gearing up for a leading role in a forthcoming television show.

A New Show, A New Setting

Reportedly, this upcoming venture, produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, will be set against a Maharashtrian backdrop, a significant departure from the Gujarati family milieu of 'Pandya Store'. The show will be based in Mumbai and is poised to bring a refreshing narrative to the small screen. However, the title of the new series remains under wraps, heightening the anticipation among Dhillon's fans and television viewers.

Speculations and Expectations

While an official confirmation from Dhillon is pending, the news of his potential involvement in a new project has sparked excitement among his followers. The actor has made a lasting impact with his previous role and has amassed a considerable fan base, eagerly awaiting his return to television.

The Team and The Theme

Further details reveal that the new show is a joint production by Rahul Kumar Tewary and a South Indian producer. Joining the cast is Sanjay Narvekar, a known name in Marathi and Hindi films. This collaboration, coupled with the unique backdrop, promises a captivating narrative that is bound to engage viewers.

Off-screen, Dhillon continues to share close ties with his former 'Pandya Store' co-stars, as they often reunite to celebrate various occasions. This camaraderie, mirrored on-screen, has contributed to the actor's growing popularity and the keen interest in his upcoming television venture.