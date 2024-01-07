en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kannapolis Police Department Calls Young Artists for Second Annual Coloring Contest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Kannapolis Police Department Calls Young Artists for Second Annual Coloring Contest

The Kannapolis Police Department is once again inviting the city’s youngest residents to showcase their artistic talents in its second annual coloring contest. In an initiative designed to foster creativity and strengthen community ties, children aged between 4 and 10 are encouraged to take part.

Bringing Art to the Badge

Participants are asked to bring color and life to the department’s uniform patch using their choice of artistic medium – be it crayons, markers, or paint. The contest is not just about coloring within the lines; it’s about encouraging children to express their creativity and view the police department through a different lens.

Winning Entries on Display

The winning entries won’t just earn their creators’ bragging rights; they will become a part of the city’s visual landscape. The top three works of art will be showcased on Kannapolis police vehicles, an honor that will give the young artists a sense of pride and accomplishment. In addition, the winners will receive gifts as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Submission Guidelines & Deadline

Entries for the contest can be submitted by 5 p.m. on February 15th. Submissions can be hand-delivered to the Kannapolis Police Department at 401 Laureate Way, mailed to Police Chief Terry Spry at the same address, or emailed as an attachment to the Chief’s email address. The department’s facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring there are no barriers to entry. This contest is more than just a creative endeavor; it’s a step towards building stronger community relations and showcasing the softer side of law enforcement.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

