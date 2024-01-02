Kannada Film ‘Matinee’ Stirs Excitement with New Party Track Release

The Kannada film industry is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming film Matinee, featuring actor Sathish Ninasam. Adding to the fervor, Anand Audio released a party track, Baaro Baaro Bottle Tharo, from the movie on December 30, 2023. This vibrant song was composed and written by Poornachandra Thejaswi S V, with vocal contributions from Sathish Ninasam, Real Ranna, and a rap segment by Steve AcE.

A Song for Celebration

The track, shot in a pub, has been lauded by Sathish Ninasam’s fan base for its energetic beat and spirited performance. Notably, Steve AcE’s rap portion has been a highlight for many listeners. The actor himself shared images from the song on his social media platforms, further elevating the excitement for the film.

Starry Cast and a Mysterious Plot

While the plot details of Matinee remain under wraps, the star-studded cast boasts names like Nagabhushana, Shivraj KR Pete, Rachita Ram, and Aditi Prabhudeva. Produced by F3 Productions, the film is slated for a large-scale release, with audiences eagerly awaiting more updates.

Sanje Mele: A Romantic Hit

An earlier release from the film, Sanje Mele, has already garnered over 4 million YouTube views. This romantic tune was penned by Poornachandra Tejaswi, with Vijay Prakash providing the music and Santhosh in charge of choreography. Sathish Ninasam has expressed his enthusiasm about working with his co-star Rachita Ram and the extensive reach planned for Matinee.

A Busy Slate for Sathish Ninasam

In addition to Matinee, Sathish is also involved in another film, Godhraa, under the direction of KS Nandeesh. His fans are looking forward to his performances in both films, promising a thriving year for the versatile actor.