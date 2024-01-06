en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kannada Actor Jaggesh Ruminates on His Journey to Success on Son’s Birthday

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Renowned Kannada actor Jaggesh, an esteemed figure in the Sandalwood film industry, recently took to social media to reminisce about the trials he faced at the beginning of his career and his journey to success. The occasion was the birthday of his elder son, Gururaj, born on January 5, 1987, a time when Jaggesh was still struggling to find his footing in the cinematic world.

Remembering Days of Struggle

In a heartfelt social media post, Jaggesh recollected his early days when he was unemployed and the arrival of his son, Gururaj, had added to his responsibilities. With dreams in his eyes and an unyielding spirit, the actor was often seen waiting outside producers’ houses and reaching out to directors for work. His resilience and determination were driven by his aspirations and deep affection for his newborn son.

Journey to Stardom

Jaggesh’s journey in the film industry began with a minor role in the film ‘Ibbani Karagithu.’ His breakthrough came in 1992 with the film ‘Tharle Nan Maga,’ directed by Upendra. This film marked a significant turn in his career, establishing him as a lead actor in the Kannada film industry. Since then, Jaggesh has carved a niche for himself, showcasing his versatility in nearly 150 films. His performances in films like ‘Premier Padmini’ and ‘Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru’ have been highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike.

Behind the Camera

Not just a seasoned actor, Jaggesh also ventured into directing with films like ‘Guru’ and ‘Melkote Manja,’ further demonstrating his multifaceted talent. His contributions to Kannada cinema have earned him immense respect and admiration, making him one of the most celebrated figures in Sandalwood.

The social media post reflecting on his struggles, his affection for his son, and his journey to success garnered considerable attention from his fans and the film fraternity, leading to an outpouring of warm wishes for the actor and his son, Gururaj.

Arts & Entertainment India
