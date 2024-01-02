en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in ‘Love Reset’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in ‘Love Reset’

Acclaimed actors Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min have entered a new cinematic dimension with their latest romantic comedy film ‘Love Reset.’ The film unravels the tale of a couple on the precipice of divorce, whose lives take a dramatic turn when they lose their memories in a car accident, just as they are about to part ways.

Love, Memory, and Comedy

Through a unique and engaging premise, ‘Love Reset’ delves into the profound themes of love and memory while weaving in the lighter, comedic aspects of relationships. Kang Ha Neul opened up about the challenges and significance of expressing relatable emotions within the comedic genre. He emphasized the importance of the audience’s connection to the characters, noting that this connection forms the backbone of the film.

Jung So Min: A New Role

Co-star Jung So Min expressed her enthusiasm for her role in the film, underscoring that it marked a departure from her previous characters. She relished the opportunity to explore different facets of her acting range, thereby adding to the film’s depth.

A Dynamic On-Screen Duo

Both Neul and So Min acknowledged the dynamic between their characters, contending that their contrasting on-screen personalities added depth to the film. They expressed gratitude to their international fans for their unwavering support and shared personal preferences that influenced their performances in ‘Love Reset.’

The film, which tells the story of unhappily married couple Jung Yeol (Kang Ha Neul) and Na Ra (Jung So Min) whose love story is about to end, is now available for international viewers to enjoy and reflect upon.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
