Kanan Gill: From Comedy Stages to Literary Pages with 'Acts of God'

Comedian Kanan Gill, renowned for his stand-up comedy shows, has made his mark in the literary world with his debut novel, 'Acts of God.' The novel, a blend of science, detective fiction, and comedy, is a testament to Gill's diverse interests and creative prowess. Published by HarperCollins India, the book has been three years in the making, showcasing Gill's dedication and persistence.

A Passion Nurtured in Childhood

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gill traced his writing journey back to his childhood, crediting his sister for nurturing his interest. The comedian-turned-author admitted to having attempted writing novels since his teenage years. Yet, the task seemed daunting until he hit 30, marking a turning point in his creative journey. It was then that Gill felt confident enough to begin and complete 'Acts of God.'

From Stand-Up to Literature

Although known for his comedic performances, Gill discovered a profound fondness for the solitude and freedom that writing provides. Despite the delayed validation compared to the immediate feedback of stand-up comedy, Gill relishes the writing process. His novel is not autobiographical, he asserts, but acknowledges that some emotional seepage is inevitable in any creative endeavor.

Creating Memorable Characters

Gill's characters, especially detective P Manjunath, are borne out of his fascination with film noir detectives. While he developed a fondness for all his characters, Manjunath stands out as an initial favorite. When asked about his preference between science and theology, Gill professed a leaning towards science. Yet, he also expressed respect for ancient schools of thought dedicated to seeking freedom from suffering. He regards comedy as a conduit for light-hearted expression and wisdom, further cementing his unique approach to storytelling.

At The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Gill provided further insights into his creative process and personal growth through writing 'Acts of God.' He also discussed the liberating nature of writing compared to stand-up comedy and how his characters mirror his subconscious emotions. The event, a double bill featuring his 4th stand-up comedy show 'OK Bye' and a book experience around 'Acts of God,' offered attendees a signed copy of the book, readings, discussions, and a Q&A session, making it a memorable experience for all present.