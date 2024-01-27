Kanan Gill: From Comedy Clubs to Literary Circles with Debut Novel 'Acts of God'

Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill has leaped into the literary world with his debut novel, 'Acts of God.' Published by HarperCollins India in 2024, the book is a compelling meld of science, detective fiction, and comedy. Gill, a veteran in the comedy scene, brings his distinctive humor and storytelling style to this novel, offering readers a unique literary experience.

From Stand-up to Novelist

In an in-depth interview with Moneycontrol, Gill opened up about his inspiration to write and his journey to becoming a novelist. He admitted that he has been writing stories since he was a child, and the desire to write a novel came to him in his teenage years. His debut novel, 'Acts of God,' was three years in the making, from the first draft to its official release. Gill was quick to clarify that his novel is not an attempt to fictionalize his personality or life. However, he acknowledged that some emotional leakage is inevitable in his writing.

The Detective, Science, and Theology

The novel's standout character, according to Gill, is P Manjunath, an absurd, inexplicable detective who navigates through the narrative with a darkly humorous perspective. The book explores the often conflicting domains of science and theology in the quest for truth. Gill proposes that comedy might pose a third route to this exploration, allowing for deeper insights into human nature and the world around us.

The Challenges and Rewards of Writing

Unlike stand-up comedy, which offers immediate audience feedback, writing a novel presents a unique set of challenges. Failures can be a private affair, and validation can take significantly longer. Yet, Gill relishes these challenges, appreciating the freedom writing offers to express himself beyond the constraints of making an audience laugh at regular intervals. His debut novel isn't solely meant to tickle the funny bone, but to provide a thought-provoking exploration of faith, truth, and the human condition.