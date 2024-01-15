en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kamen Rider Gatchard Breaks Ground with First Female Secondary Rider

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Kamen Rider Gatchard Breaks Ground with First Female Secondary Rider

In the world of Japanese tokusatsu drama, a significant milestone has been reached with the introduction of the first-ever female secondary Rider in ‘Kamen Rider Gatchard’. The historic episode titled ‘Dawn of Rinne! Transform, Mageed!’ aired on January 21st on the Asahi TV network, marking a significant departure from the traditionally male-centric superhero narrative.

Kamen Rider Mageed: A Stride for Gender Equality

The character, Rinne Kudo, played by the talented Reiyu Matsumoto, transforms into Kamen Rider Mageed. This character had previously made her debut in the nationwide film ‘Kamen Rider THE WINTER MOVIE Gatchard & Geets: Ultimate Chemmy Gatcha Great Strategy.’ Her transition from the big screen to the small screen is a sign of the changing times and evolving narratives in tokusatsu dramas.

A Legacy Continued: Akiko Inoue

The episode was penned by Akiko Inoue, a third-generation writer for the ‘Kamen Rider’ series. She follows in the footsteps of her grandfather Katsu Igami and her father Toshiki Inoue, both renowned figures in the ‘Kamen Rider’ franchise. Inoue’s work transcends the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras, reflecting the evolution of the series over the years. Her contribution to the latest episode of ‘Kamen Rider Gatchard’ further cements her place in the franchise’s legacy.

Mageed’s Introduction: A Symbol of Progress

The introduction of a female secondary Rider is a significant step forward in the representation of women in the world of tokusatsu. It shows the series’ commitment to evolving with its audience and society, pushing boundaries and challenging traditional norms. This unprecedented move is likely to influence future productions in the genre, setting a precedent for greater gender diversity.

As ‘Kamen Rider Gatchard’ continues to air, viewers eagerly anticipate how the character of Kamen Rider Mageed will evolve and what impact she will have on the series. The debut of Mageed is not just a development in the plot but a symbol of progress in the representation of women in the world of tokusatsu dramas.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

