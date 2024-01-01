en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kamal Haasan Celebrates New Year with Daughter Shruti Haasan Amidst Global Festivities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Renowned actor Kamal Haasan welcomed the New Year in the company of his daughter Shruti Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, and a close-knit circle of friends and family. Among the notable attendees were acclaimed film personalities Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Mani Ratnam. The intimate gathering was highlighted on social media by Shruti Haasan, who shared a series of photos that resonated with the warm familial bonds she shares with her father.

Shruti and Santanu’s Social Media Engagement

Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika, in a steady relationship, are known for their vibrant engagement with their followers on various social media platforms. They often share glimpses of their personal moments, thus nurturing a strong connection with their audience. The New Year’s celebration comes after the couple had spent quality time in Chennai, mingling with friends and family.

Professional Pursuits of the Haasans

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is juggling his time between several film projects. Currently, he is immersed in the shooting of director Shankar’s upcoming sequels, ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Indian 3’. There are also talks about his potential involvement in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ and a prospective project with director H Vinoth. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is riding high on the success of her recent role in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ starring Prabhas. The film has garnered positive reviews and is faring well at the box office. Shruti is also slated to collaborate with her father on a music video.

Worldwide New Year Celebrations Amidst Global Tensions

As the Haasan family celebrated the dawn of 2024 in India, countries around the globe ushered in the New Year with their own unique celebrations. Fireworks and festive lights adorned the night skies across many nations, including Australia, France, the UAE, China, Japan, and the Vatican, among others. However, global tensions and security concerns led to the ban of celebrations in countries like Pakistan, in solidarity with the Palestinians. These global instances underscore the diverse ways in which the world welcomes a new year, reflecting a blend of joy, hope, and ongoing challenges.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

