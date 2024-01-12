en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kamal Discusses ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ and Adapting to New Age Cinema

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Kamal Discusses ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ and Adapting to New Age Cinema

In the world of Malayalam cinema, the name Kamal is synonymous with innovation, creativity, and resilience. With a career spanning 38 years, the director has recently made headlines with his new film ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’, where he elected Shine Tom Chacko for the lead role. This step marks a significant milestone in Kamal’s illustrious journey and Shine’s evolving career.

Adapting to New Age Cinema

After delivering a film every one or two years since his debut in 1986, Kamal took a three-year hiatus before this latest release. The break was partly due to his tenure as the former chairperson of the Chalachitra Academy and the seismic changes in the cinema landscape spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of OTT platforms. Kamal’s return with ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ signifies his adaptability to these shifts, with the director acknowledging the need for altering content choice and presentation.

‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’: A Satirical Take

The film ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ is crafted as a satirical commentary on the viral nature of today’s society and the concealed personal lives of seemingly respectable individuals. Kamal aims to stimulate dialogues through the film’s humor while addressing grave matters. In addition to Shine, the movie showcases critical roles by Swasika and Grace Antony, further enriching the narrative’s depth and diversity.

Choosing Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko’s selection for the lead role is an affirmation of Kamal’s trust in the actor’s versatility that transcends image constraints. The duo’s long-standing relationship and Shine’s ability to morph into diverse characters played a crucial role in this decision.

Kamal’s Evolving Craft and Perspective

Over the years, Kamal has found joy in writing screenplays, a task he initially delegated to veteran writers. Now, he relishes the opportunity to marry his writing with his directing, resulting in a more cohesive and personal creative process. Kamal’s reflections on the evolution of audience preferences, the influence of social media, and the necessity for political correctness in contemporary cinema highlight his cognizance of the changing dynamics of filmmaking.

Emphasizing the import of self-critique over blaming the audience when a film fails to connect, Kamal underscores his commitment to introspection and evolution. As a stalwart of Malayalam cinema, Kamal’s approach towards the changing cinematic landscape and his latest work ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ demonstrate why he continues to be a force to reckon with in the industry.

Arts & Entertainment OTT
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

