Kallos Chamber Music Series Highlights 'Forgotten Heroes' in Festive Concert

The Kallos Chamber Music Series concert, held at the New Haven Lawn Club on Wednesday evening, presented a unique theme of "Forgotten Heroes", illuminating the works of lesser-known composers. The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary performance of a trio: Min Young Kang on piano, Daniel Hamin Go on cello, and Isabelle Ai Durrenberger on violin. This blend of serious music in a relaxed, festive environment captivated the audience.

Advertisment

The Ensemble's Commanding Performance

The musicians delivered pieces by Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frank Bridge, and Arno Babadjanian. Each piece was a testament to their technical prowess and deep emotional understanding of the music. The performances were enhanced by insightful and often witty commentary, enriching the audience's connection with the music.

A Standing Ovation for Babadjanian's Piano Trio

Advertisment

The performance of Arno Babadjanian's Piano Trio was a standout, marked by its intensity and the performers' mastery. The powerful rendition earned them a standing ovation, a fitting accolade for their interpretive skill and passion.

Personal Stories Add to the Charm

The concert was not just about music. Personal anecdotes, such as the friendship between Go and Kang, lent an intimate touch to the evening. These stories added a layer of warmth, making the event feel like a gathering of friends who share a love for music.

The Kallos Chamber Music Series continues its 2023 - 24 season with more performances on the horizon. For details of upcoming concerts, visit the Kallos website.