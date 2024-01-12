en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: New Release Date Set for Star-Studded Sci-Fi Epic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Kalki 2898 AD: New Release Date Set for Star-Studded Sci-Fi Epic

The much-anticipated epic sci-fi movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has set a new release date, sparking a wave of excitement among fans worldwide. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, and is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 9, 2024.

Rescheduled Release to Avoid Box-Office Clash

Originally slated for a January release, the film’s premiere was strategically postponed to allow Prabhas’ previous blockbuster ‘Salaar’ an unhampered box-office run. The delay also sidesteps a potential clash with Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Fighter’, also launching in January 2024.

Project K: From Concept to Execution

First announced under the working title ‘Project K’ during Vyjayanthi Movies’ 50th-anniversary celebrations in February 2020, the film’s production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cameras started rolling in July 2021 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, with the film being shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The film has earned the distinction of being the most expensive Indian movie ever made, boasting a budget of $75 million.

Behind the Scenes of Kalki 2898 AD

The film’s impressive production team includes Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, Djordje Stojiljkovic handling the cinematography, and Nitin Zihani Choudhary as the production designer. In an innovative promotional move, characters from the movie ‘Raiders’ announced the release date with posters, and Prabhas shared a poster on social media, further fueling the anticipation for the film.

With its star-studded cast, groundbreaking cinematic techniques, and a story that promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is setting new standards for the Indian film industry. As the countdown to May 9, 2024, begins, fans worldwide are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

