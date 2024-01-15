Kalki 2898 - AD: A Groundbreaking Space Opera from India

History was etched in the annals of Indian cinema at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, when Kalki 2898 - AD, a pioneering Indian science fiction film, seized the spotlight at its Hall H panel. The film, a magnum opus by director Nag Ashwin, ignited a wave of anticipation with its riveting teaser trailer, hinting at a groundbreaking space opera.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The film boasts a stellar cast of Indian stars, including the likes of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It has been produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and is being crafted on an ambitious budget of 600 crore US, underscoring the considerable investment put into the project.

Futuristic Storyline With Roots in Indian Mythology

Advertisment

Set for a grand cinematic release on May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 - AD presents a futuristic narrative deeply embedded in Indian mythology. The storyline revolves around a high-tech avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, battling against an evil empire, infusing the film with a spiritual dimension rarely explored in the sci-fi genre.

Revolutionizing Indian Filmmaking

Production for the film commenced in July 2021, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and spanned two years following a comprehensive four-year pre-production process. The film's first look, released in July 2023, underwent revisions to perfection. The use of high-end technology and the development of futuristic vehicles from scratch signify the film's commitment to delivering a visually spectacular cinematic experience. With its release, Kalki 2898 - AD is set to revolutionize Indian filmmaking, elevating it to a global platform.