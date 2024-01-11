en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kali Uchis: Pregnancy Announcement and ‘Orquideas’ Album Teaser Music Video

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Kali Uchis: Pregnancy Announcement and ‘Orquideas’ Album Teaser Music Video

Colombian songstress Kali Uchis has been busy: not only is she preparing for the release of her new album ‘Orquideas’, but she’s also expecting her first child with partner Don Toliver. In a dual music video for her new tracks, ‘Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa’ (Your Heart Is Mine / Goddess), Uchis shares intimate snapshots of her life, from cooking with Toliver to childhood footage and sonogram images. The video is both a celebration of her impending motherhood and a teaser for her forthcoming album, set to drop on January 12.

Sonic Innovation and Personal Evolution

Known for her genre-blending prowess, Uchis fuses elements of hip-hop, pop, and R&B to create a unique sound that’s earned her critical acclaim. Her new music continues this tradition, showcasing her vocal talents over diverse instrumentation. ‘Orquideas’ follows the release of several singles, including ‘Te Mata’ and ‘Labios Mordidos’, which have already excited her fanbase.

Anticipating ‘Orquideas’

The new album promises to delve into themes connected to Uchis’ recent personal developments. With her characteristic lyrical depth and emotional vulnerability, fans can expect ‘Orquideas’ to provide a captivating insight into her journey of self-discovery and growth. Given the high quality of the new songs, there’s every reason to believe that the album will contain more impressive tracks that continue to push boundaries.

For Uchis, the dual music video for ‘Tu Corazón Es Mío / Diosa’ serves as an announcement of her pregnancy and a preview of her new album. It’s a testament to the transformative power of music and a celebration of the personal milestones that inspire it.

Arts & Entertainment Colombia
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment


