Arts & Entertainment

‘Kale’: Akometsi Entertainment’s New Year Gift to Music Lovers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
‘Kale’: Akometsi Entertainment’s New Year Gift to Music Lovers

In an exciting start to 2024, Akometsi Entertainment, the award-winning artist management agency, is poised to release a collaborative single titled ‘Kale‘. The anticipated love song showcases the collective talents of renowned artists Pop Young, Qaso, Emmie Deebo, and Diego Watumanye, promising to set the music scene abuzz.

Introducing New Talents

In a recent disclosure, Laurent Kwakwala, the operations manager of Akometsi, revealed that ‘Kale‘ serves as an ingenious platform to introduce the agency’s new signees to their fanbase. The song, a testament to the artists’ collective creativity and talent, is expected to resonate deeply with listeners and establish a solid footing for the newcomers in the industry.

Behind the Scenes

The production of ‘Kale‘ was expertly handled by Macia, while the video direction was deftly orchestrated by Twice P. The project was a grand affair, involving a dedicated team working tirelessly to ensure a high-quality output. The styling for the artists was meticulously done by fashion designer Ranks, adding an extra layer of glamour to the project.

Looking Forward with Optimism

This ambitious venture comes on the heels of Akometsi’s successful 2023 where they bagged 7 awards from 9 nominations for their artists at various awards shows. The forthcoming audio release of ‘Kale‘ is slated for January 22, with the video premiere following a day later. Kwakwala voiced his anticipation and optimism for the project, expressing his hope that audiences will recognize and appreciate the dedication and hard work that went into creating this collaborative masterpiece.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Music
