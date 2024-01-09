Kala Utsav Connects India’s Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Kala Utsav 2023, a grand showcase of India’s cultural richness and youthful artistic prowess, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. This annual festival, which runs from January 9-12, is an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

NEP 2020: A Catalyst for Holistic Development

During his inaugural address, Pradhan emphasized the transformative role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in fostering holistic development in children. He underscored that the policy aims to prepare the younger generation for future leadership roles infused with a nation-first spirit. The minister urged the Ministry of Education to broaden the reach of Kala Utsav, integrating children’s participation into the credit framework as a means to promote experiential learning.

Art-Integrated Learning: Unleashing Potential

Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, echoed Pradhan’s sentiments. She illuminated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a prosperous India by 2047 and how art-integrated learning, a key aspect of NEP 2020, can unlock children’s potential. Devi asserted that the arts trigger creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, essential for a rounded personality and future success.

Interdisciplinary Approach: The Future of Education

Sanjay Kumar, the Secretary of School Education and Literacy, spoke about the need for an integrated approach to education. He stressed the importance of blending various domains such as humanities, science, sports, and arts for comprehensive student development. Kumar reiterated that the fusion of these disciplines could cultivate an understanding and appreciation of diversity, fostering unity and harmony.

The Kala Utsav 2023, featuring performances in 10 art forms by approximately 700 students from 36 States and Union Territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, is more than a celebration of talent. It is a testament to the power of art in shaping young minds, fueling aspirations, and encouraging students to pursue their artistic journeys with unwavering passion and dedication.